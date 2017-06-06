 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Jun 06, 2017, 7:11 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Wrote up the Greenlight story before Valve announced today's closure, so what the heck.

  • Lust for Darkness -- Steam Greenlight. "A psychological horror of seeking satisfaction on the border of two intertwining worlds.
    An intruguing plot with erotic and occult themes guides the player's character through the Yelvertones' victorian mansion and a perverse land inspired with Lovecraft's works and paintings of Zdzisław Beksiński." Here's a trailer.
  • Mimic Hunter - Indiegogo. "Mimic Hunter is an innovative, 2.5D, hardcore platform game that will take you on an epic adventure as the legendary master hunter Monsieur Ratimousse embarks on a journey to find his old mentor Barnabas and stop an ancient demonic force from devouring the mortal world."

