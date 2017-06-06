 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

DiRT 4 Trailer

[Jun 06, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 7 Comments

DiRT 4 is not to pull out of the pits until Friday, but Codemasters paves the way for the release with a launch trailer from the new installment in the off-road racing series. Here's the description: "DiRT 4 launch week is here! And to celebrate, we’re releasing our launch trailer today. DiRT 4 is bigger, better and bolder than any game in the series to date, and it powerslides onto PS4, PC and Xbox One this week. We hope you think it’s been worth the wait – we certainly do."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battleborn F2P/Free Trial
Styx: Shards of Darkness Demo
Galaxy of Pen and Paper Announced
Serial Cleaner for PC this Summer
GOG Summer Sale Includes Free Rebel Galaxy
DiRT 4 Trailer
Dauntless E3 Trailer
Mikey Neumann Leaving Gearbox
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
FIFA 18 in September
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 in August
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rewards
RuneScape Expands 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.