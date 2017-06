DiRT 4 Trailer

is not to pull out of the pits until Friday, but Codemasters paves the way for the release with a launch trailer from the new installment in the off-road racing series. Here's the description: "DiRT 4 launch week is here! And to celebrate, were releasing our launch trailer today. DiRT 4 is bigger, better and bolder than any game in the series to date, and it powerslides onto PS4, PC and Xbox One this week. We hope you think its been worth the wait we certainly do."