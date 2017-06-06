Styx: Shards of Darkness Demo

Styx: Shards of Darkness, the new stealth game developed by Cyanide, released on March 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, has already received a warm welcome from press and players across the world, and releases its free demo on Steam today. This demo will also release Friday, June 9th on Xbox One, and Monday, June 12th on PlayStation 4.



This demo allows you to sneak around on the tutorial level of the game. Welcome to Thoben the City of Thieves, where you have to help Styx hide, sneak, assassinate and steal the pays of the local guards, while getting a very first taste of the praised level design of game, new upgraded acrobatics, new gadgets and tools, and Styx' trademark attitude.



Players can upgrade to the full game during or at the end of the demo to continue their adventure. The Steam version allows players to keep the saves made during this demo, to use them after their purchase the full game on Steam. For this occasion, Styx: Shards of Darkness will be available at 40% off until Monday, June 12.