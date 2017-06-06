Styx: Shards of Darkness Demo

|
A playable Windows demo for Styx: Shards of Darkness is now available on Steam, offering the chance to sample the stealthy adventure game. The Windows edition is on sale for the next week, and word is that console gamers can also expect this to arrive soon for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Here's an outline:
