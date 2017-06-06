Galaxy of Pen and Paper Announced

Curious about being a game master, but just can't seem to get the gang together for some dice rolling? The upcoming game Galaxy of Pen and Paper is the perfect solution for you. Anyone can flex their GM muscles and explore the challenges and joys of running a campaign set in a romp through space with the sci-fi-themed follow-up to hit Knights of Pen & Paper, an RPG simulation game that juxtaposes the world of pen-and-paper RPGs with roleplaying video games. Developed by indie publisher Behold Studios, the game will launch for PC, Mac, and Linux versions, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, on July 27.



"Some people are daunted by the idea of running a campaign, but there's no need." says Saulo Camarotti, founder and CEO of Behold Studios. "Anyone can be a game master if they have dedication and want to have fun, and GoPP is all about that!"



Explore the exciting opportunities for GMs in the brand new trailer:



https://youtu.be/iVHu86_eZsc



Galaxy of Pen and Paper retains the retro look and classic turn-based gameplay of its predecessor, but shifts to a sci-fi-theme that lets players man spaceships, explore planets, and battle their way across the stars. Experience all the fun of a pen-and-paper RPG without the lost dice! For more information about Galaxy of Pen and Paper, please visit the official game page at www.galaxyofpenandpaper.com