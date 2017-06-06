Galaxy of Pen and Paper Announced

|
Indie developer Behold Games announces Galaxy of Pen and Paper, an upcoming RPG expected for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android on July 27th. This is their follow up to Knights of Pen & Paper, taking the concept to space, where no one can hear you say "where's my good D20?" They celebrate with this trailer showing how "anyone can be a game master," and there's also a new Galaxy of Pen & Paper website as home to the project. They round out the news with the following details:
