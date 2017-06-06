Serial Cleaner for PC this Summer

Curve Digital and iFun4all announce Serial Cleaner will officially launch for
Windows, Linux, and macOS this summer. We missed something along the way,
because we thought this was just a console
title, but it's been on
Steam early
access for several months now. In the vein of Viscera Cleanup Detail, this
tasks the player with mopping up after bloody battles, all set in the 1970s,
officially recognized as the grooviest of decades. Here's
a new trailer, and
here's word, which specifically calls back to Quentin Tarantino's finest
character:
Discover the backstory to becoming a fixer like Winston Wolfe
of Pulp Fiction and what it takes to dispose of bodies, cover up blood stains,
and hide murder weapons and other incriminating evidence with this new Serial
Cleaner trailer from iFun4all and Curve Digital. In addition, you'll get a
glimpse at some of the game's challenge modes, including a drunk mode where
things are a blur while cleaning. The game is coming to Xbox One PlayStation 4
and PC this summer.
Story Mode
The titular Cleaner is the guy you call when you need to clean up after a messy
mafia hit or a gruesome killing of another sort. He does regular jobs for the
mob, but he takes on a contract from a new client to diversy his sources of
income. Story mode is a 20 level long campagn taking the player through levels
subtly inspired by actual serial killings from the 1970s. The players will visit
a variety of locations influenced by that cult decade, like a boxing gym, a
disco club, a roadside motel, a sleazy bar and the rooftops of downtown blocks.
While playing players learn more about the Cleaner, meet a bunch of crazy
characters, including Cleaner's mother and are able to discover all the secrets
behind the mysterious protagonist.
Challenge Mode
Players will be able to try their mettle against nail-bitingly hard modes -
where they won't be able to see the enemy's vision cones, or where they can't be
seen by enemies at all - but for those who just want to try out a different set
of rules, we also have a few interesting modes - like the option to clean as
many bodies from randomized positions as possible without getting caught and
another that changes the visuals as if Cleaner was completely drunk!