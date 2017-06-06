Serial Cleaner for PC this Summer

Discover the backstory to becoming a fixer like Winston Wolfe of Pulp Fiction and what it takes to dispose of bodies, cover up blood stains, and hide murder weapons and other incriminating evidence with this new Serial Cleaner trailer from iFun4all and Curve Digital. In addition, you'll get a glimpse at some of the game's challenge modes, including a drunk mode where things are a blur while cleaning. The game is coming to Xbox One PlayStation 4 and PC this summer.



Trailer: https://youtu.be/2xY4mvXX3Mo



Story Mode

The titular Cleaner is the guy you call when you need to clean up after a messy mafia hit or a gruesome killing of another sort. He does regular jobs for the mob, but he takes on a contract from a new client to diversy his sources of income. Story mode is a 20 level long campagn taking the player through levels subtly inspired by actual serial killings from the 1970s. The players will visit a variety of locations influenced by that cult decade, like a boxing gym, a disco club, a roadside motel, a sleazy bar and the rooftops of downtown blocks. While playing players learn more about the Cleaner, meet a bunch of crazy characters, including Cleaner's mother and are able to discover all the secrets behind the mysterious protagonist.



Challenge Mode

Players will be able to try their mettle against nail-bitingly hard modes - where they won't be able to see the enemy's vision cones, or where they can't be seen by enemies at all - but for those who just want to try out a different set of rules, we also have a few interesting modes - like the option to clean as many bodies from randomized positions as possible without getting caught and another that changes the visuals as if Cleaner was completely drunk!