GOG Summer Sale Includes Free Rebel Galaxy

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Summer is still a couple of weeks off, but the GOG.com Summer Sale is now underway, offering up to 90% off on the DRM-free games in their catalog. They are also giving everyone a free copy of Rebel Galaxy with their first purchase. Word is there are over 1500 deals to be had. Thanks VG247.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 June 2017, 17:44.
Chatbear Announcements.