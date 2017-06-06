Dauntless E3 Trailer

Today, Phoenix Labs released a new trailer for their upcoming online co-op action RPG, Dauntless. The new trailer takes a deeper dive into combat, progression, and how Slayers survive against the ferocious Behemoths in the game.



This new trailer features a brand new Behemoth Skraev for the first time. Skraev thrives in colder climates and wields deadly frost attacks. While he may bear a resemblance to the previously-announced Behemoth Shrike, Skraev is a completely different encounter, boasting new attacks and challenges for Slayers.



The trailer also showcases the Chain Blades--the fourth weapon class in Dauntless. The Chain Blades are all about creating your own opportunities in combat, featuring a blend of short range combos and long range poke attacks. They enable Slayers to get in quick, unleash a flurry of attacks, and get out fast.



Check out the full trailer here, which also gives players a sneak peek at how they can customize armor and weapons based on the loot they receive from Behemoth encounters: https://youtu.be/xOMq_luhZoA