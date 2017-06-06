 
Dauntless E3 Trailer

[Jun 06, 2017, 09:56 am ET] - 2 Comments

A new E3 2017 trailer from Dauntless shows off more of this co-op action/RPG currently in development at Phoenix Labs. The clip shows off a new behemoth, a fourth weapon class, and armor/weapon customization options. Here's the spiel :

Today, Phoenix Labs released a new trailer for their upcoming online co-op action RPG, Dauntless. The new trailer takes a deeper dive into combat, progression, and how Slayers survive against the ferocious Behemoths in the game.

This new trailer features a brand new Behemoth Skraev for the first time. Skraev thrives in colder climates and wields deadly frost attacks. While he may bear a resemblance to the previously-announced Behemoth Shrike, Skraev is a completely different encounter, boasting new attacks and challenges for Slayers.

The trailer also showcases the Chain Blades--the fourth weapon class in Dauntless. The Chain Blades are all about creating your own opportunities in combat, featuring a blend of short range combos and long range poke attacks. They enable Slayers to get in quick, unleash a flurry of attacks, and get out fast.

Check out the full trailer here, which also gives players a sneak peek at how they can customize armor and weapons based on the loot they receive from Behemoth encounters: https://youtu.be/xOMq_luhZoA

