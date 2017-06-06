Mikey Neumann Leaving Gearbox

|
Mikey Neumann tweets that he is leaving Gearbox Software, where he has served as chief creative champion at the developer (thanks GameInformer). Mikey suffered a stroke back in 2011, and health considerations are one of the reasons cited in his departure. In a few replies he explains how accommodating Gearbox has been along the way, and says that his new full-time gig will be Movies with Mikey, his cinema-focused YouTube channel.
