Mikey Neumann Leaving Gearbox

Mikey Neumann tweets that he is leaving Gearbox Software, where he has served as chief creative champion at the developer (thanks GameInformer ). Mikey suffered a stroke back in 2011 , and health considerations are one of the reasons cited in his departure. In a few replies he explains how accommodating Gearbox has been along the way, and says that his new full-time gig will be Movies with Mikey , his cinema-focused YouTube channel.