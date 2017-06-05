FIFA 18 in September

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid C.F. as the global cover star of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18, launching worldwide September 29, 2017 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®3, and Xbox 360* systems.



See Ronaldo in the FIFA 18 Reveal Trailer.



To deliver innovation in FIFA 18, Cristiano Ronaldo’s data was recently recorded during a training session at a mobile EA Capture studio in Madrid. Data capture of Ronaldo’s acceleration, run cadence, skills, and shooting technique were all recorded to bring veracity to his likeness and personality in FIFA 18. His data also informed important gameplay elements including fluidity, player responsiveness and explosiveness. Fans can learn how Ronaldo fueled FIFA 18 by tuning into EA PLAY on June 10 at 12:00pm PT on EA.com.