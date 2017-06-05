FIFA 18 in September

|
EA announces Cristiano Ronaldo is the global cover star for EA SPORTS FIFA 18, and saying to expect a September 29th release of the next installment in the association football/soccer series. They further fulfill their promise for more on the game with this reveal trailer featuring game engine footage. Word is they performed motion capture sessions with the Real Madrid C.F. star for what sounds like it will be the most realistic Cristiano Ronaldo simulation to date. They also announce preorders are underway for special Ronaldo and ICON Editions of the game, which include early access, and say an EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trial will launch on September 21st. Here's a bit:
