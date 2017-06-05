Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 in August

|
CapCom Unity announces the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, a bundle coming in August to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This bundles the four games of Mega Man 7 through Mega Man 10, and they show things off in this trailer along with a couple of screenshots. They say:
