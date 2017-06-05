 
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 in August

[Jun 05, 2017, 5:46 pm ET] - 3 Comments

CapCom Unity announces the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, a bundle coming in August to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This bundles the four games of Mega Man 7 through Mega Man 10, and they show things off in this trailer along with a couple of screenshots. They say:

The legacy continues with Mega Man Legacy Collection 2! Bringing together four of the Blue Bomber’s adventures in one package with loads of bonus content and challenges, this collection spans the evolution – and retro revolution – of the classic side-scrolling series starting August 8th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $19.99 both digitally and at retail in North America! Read on for the trailer and more info below.

Check out the trailer here!

The original Mega Man Legacy Collection focused on Mega Man’s original 8-bit adventures, and now, Legacy Collection 2 takes things into a new era.

