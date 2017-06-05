 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rewards

[Jun 05, 2017, 5:46 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Blizzard announces Diablo III players will get a bigger clothes closet/junk drawer among other bonuses as part of the purchase of the upcoming Rise of the Necromancer pack for the action/RPG. Word is:

The Necromancer is coming to Sanctuary soon, but that’s not all!

Purchasing the Rise of the Necromancer pack gives you full access to the new class — including Necromancer-exclusive Set and Legendary items — plus two additional stash tabs and character slots.

Even better, you’ll get a new portrait frame, a pennant, wings, a banner shape, a banner sigil, and a Half-formed Golem pet! Check out the sweet loot you’ll be sporting as you raise the dead and restore the Balance, and get ready to join the ranks of the Priests of Rathma!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
FIFA 18 in September
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 in August
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rewards
RuneScape Expands
Mac VR Support News
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FIFA 18 First Look Today
Rocket League Anniversary Update Next Month
Raiders of the Broken Planet Video Diary 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.