RuneScape Expands

[Jun 05, 2017, 5:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Jagex now offers Menaphos: The Golden City, calling this the first of their large-scale expansions for RuneScape, the old-school MMORPG. Most of the new content will be for higher level characters, as befits a 16-year-old game, it is also accessible to newcomers, and they are providing everyone a look with an open access weekend. Here are some details:

The largest single-day content release in RuneScape’s 16-year history, Menaphos: The Golden City features four brand-new story quests, procedurally-generated City Quests, a new Slayer Dungeon, an increased level cap of 120 for the popular Slayer skill, a maze-like Shifting Tombs mini-game and a graphical overhaul of the entire in-game desert region.

Enabling all gamers to experience Menaphos, an open access weekend will be held from this Friday 9th June through to Monday 12th June, allowing non-members the chance to explore the expansion and the wider RuneScape world of Gielinor… for free.

While largely an expansion for mid- and high-level players, Menaphos: The Golden City will be accessible to newcomers to the MMORPG. On completion of a three-part questline that takes them across the desert sands to the city itself, they can explore the area and discover its many collectibles, benefit from the 5% buff on all skill training, and take part in City Quests, before using Menaphos as a jumping-off point into the rest of RuneScape’s world.

