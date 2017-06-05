Mac VR Support News

Senior Vice President Craig Federighi confirmed that "Valve is bringing SteamVR to Mac." Soon after, Industrial Light and Magic staffers demonstrated the first-ever native HTC Vive demo on a Mac system. An ILM tester dropped TIE Fighters, Imperial Cruisers, and Darth Vader into a Star Wars-themed world, using nothing more than an on-screen GUI controlled with HTC Vive wands.



While newer Mac systems will come with the kind of horsepower needed to render HTC Vive-ready content at a comfortable 90 frames-per-second refresh (a number that ILM said they'd reached with their demo), Federighi also announced a new GPU enclosure for older Mac systems. It will connect via Thunderbolt 3 and come equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 580 video card. Developers will have first dibs on this enclosure, as it will debut as a "dev kit." No release date or price were confirmed.