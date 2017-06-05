Mac VR Support News

|
Announced today at Apple's WWDC are new Kaby Lake iMacs, said to offer better VR potential. To go with that, Ars Technica has details on a "quickfire presentation" on gaming that included word that SteamVR is coming to macOS "soon." This also includes word on a new Thunderbolt 3 GPU enclosure to enable VR support on older Macs, as well. Here's part:
