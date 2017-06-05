 
Mac VR Support News

[Jun 05, 2017, 5:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Announced today at Apple's WWDC are new Kaby Lake iMacs, said to offer better VR potential. To go with that, Ars Technica has details on a "quickfire presentation" on gaming that included word that SteamVR is coming to macOS "soon." This also includes word on a new Thunderbolt 3 GPU enclosure to enable VR support on older Macs, as well. Here's part:

Senior Vice President Craig Federighi confirmed that "Valve is bringing SteamVR to Mac." Soon after, Industrial Light and Magic staffers demonstrated the first-ever native HTC Vive demo on a Mac system. An ILM tester dropped TIE Fighters, Imperial Cruisers, and Darth Vader into a Star Wars-themed world, using nothing more than an on-screen GUI controlled with HTC Vive wands.

While newer Mac systems will come with the kind of horsepower needed to render HTC Vive-ready content at a comfortable 90 frames-per-second refresh (a number that ILM said they'd reached with their demo), Federighi also announced a new GPU enclosure for older Mac systems. It will connect via Thunderbolt 3 and come equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 580 video card. Developers will have first dibs on this enclosure, as it will debut as a "dev kit." No release date or price were confirmed.

