Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Trailer

[Jun 05, 2017, 5:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer shows off Under Pressure, the upcoming Episode Two of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. The episode is to launch tomorrow for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android, and it will available for the season pass or individually, a boon to those who only play the second installment in episodic games. Here's word on this chapter:

Episode two description: "The Guardians just can't seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to. With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?"

