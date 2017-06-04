Middle-earth: Shadow of War Delay

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will now launch worldwide on Oct. 10, 2017**.



Middle-earth: Shadow of War expands gameplay in every dimension, including the massive open world, the story, the RPG systems, and personal player stories of the Nemesis System. As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise.



We understand that it might be disappointing to have to wait a little longer for the release and are sorry for the delay, but we are working hard to make an amazing game. We’re excited to show more at E3.



- The Middle-earth: Shadow of War Team



**Some territories such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan will have a different release date.