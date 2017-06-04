Middle-earth: Shadow of War Delay

|
This post from Monolith reveals October 10th to be the new release date for Middle-earth: Shadow of War in most territories, after being announced with an August 25th release date (thanks TweakTown). They also warn the game will be even later in the Australia, New Zealand, and Japan region. More of the open world action/RPG is to be shown off this month at E3, as they mention in the following explanation of the delay:
