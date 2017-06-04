 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Delay

[Jun 04, 2017, 12:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This post from Monolith reveals October 10th to be the new release date for Middle-earth: Shadow of War in most territories, after being announced with an August 25th release date (thanks TweakTown). They also warn the game will be even later in the Australia, New Zealand, and Japan region. More of the open world action/RPG is to be shown off this month at E3, as they mention in the following explanation of the delay:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will now launch worldwide on Oct. 10, 2017**.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War expands gameplay in every dimension, including the massive open world, the story, the RPG systems, and personal player stories of the Nemesis System. As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise.

We understand that it might be disappointing to have to wait a little longer for the release and are sorry for the delay, but we are working hard to make an amazing game. We’re excited to show more at E3.

- The Middle-earth: Shadow of War Team

**Some territories such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan will have a different release date.

