Steam Top 10

[Jun 04, 2017, 12:12 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Here's Valve's accounting of the 10 bestselling games on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  3. Friday the 13th: The Game
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. TEKKEN 7
  6. Fallout 4
  7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  8. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
  9. ARK: Survival Evolved
  10. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam - Digital Deluxe

