Out of the Blue

Our bathroom renovation is moving along, as the space is now more or less completely gutted. If you watch home improvement shows they give the impression that all a demolition job requires is a sledgehammer and a willingness to use it for a couple of hours, but this took four or five guys most of two days to accomplish. It seemed like they had most of it done after one day, but there was a 10-some inch concrete subfloor that needed lots more time to remove. We theoretically could have built a new floor on top of it, but it seemed negligent to forego checking the pipes underneath it, since its now been almost 90 years since they were inspected. We could have played dumb and just passed this risk along to our eventual buyer, but that seemed pretty cheesy, so we're doing it right.