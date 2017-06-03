 
Consortium: The Tower Video

[Jun 03, 2017, 12:44 pm ET] - 4 Comments

A post on Fig has a development update on Consortium: The Tower, marking the first anniversary of the crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming first-person sci-fi game. Interdimensional Games provides a trailer, a casting update, a couple of screenshots, and details on what they've been up to. Here's a bit:

Production update
Exactly one year ago as of this update, Consortium: The Tower remained a well planned out dream coupled with some unplayable pre-production engine work. We could vividly imagine the insane possibilities that lay in a gameplay experience that heavily expanded upon CONSORTIUM. We imagined mapping deep exploration and stealth gameplay into the reactive and player agency driven narrative systems of the original, and our imagination was on display for everyone to see.

All of you were privy to our plans, you saw everything we did in pre-production in our pitch videos. And you chose to believe in our dream… well, your faith in us has paid off.

After a year of very intense production, iDGi has officially reached a major milestone: all core planned game mechanics for Consortium: The Tower are functional and working well together. In layman's terms, this just means that we now have a fully featured videogame with a hefty chunk of working content.

Here is a video that briefly showcases a chunk of what we have fully working. Please note that the gameplay footage shown here is all from our alpha build and should not be considered indicative of a finished game.

