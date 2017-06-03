Neverwinter: Tomb of Annihilation Next Month

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Cryptic Studios announce
Tomb of Annihilation is coming to the Windows version of Neverwinter on July
25th as an expansion for the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG. The add-on, which will come
later to consoles, adds a new jungle area and the addition of dinosaurs to the
challenges you will face. They promise more details are coming to the
Neverwinter website, and
illustrate the news with
this teaser trailer. Here's word:
Based on the storyline announced at the Stream of Annihilation currently
broadcasting on twitch.tv/dnd,
Neverwinter’s marquee expansion for 2017 brings death to Faerûn in the form of a
mysterious curse. Adventurers will lead a large expedition to the faraway land
of Chult, where they will explore a new jungle zone, experience heroic
encounters with undead and discover the source of the death curse ravaging
Faerûn in a new campaign.
Neverwinter’s Harpers seek to end the wickedness of a new death curse on the
jungle peninsula of Chult, sending adventurers on an expedition to a land
infested with Yuan-ti, undead and dinosaurs. Beginning at the new social hub of
Port Nyanzaru, adventurers will explore various regions of Chult to uncover the
evil behind the curse annihilating the people of Faerûn. Adventurers can team up
with old friends Minsc, Boo, Celeste, the famed explorer Volothamp Geddarm, and
an unexpected ally.
The twelfth expansion to Neverwinter brings new content including a Tomb of
Annihilation campaign, end-game dungeon, monster hunts with the legendary Volo,
a jungle adventure zone inhabited by dinosaurs and social hub for weary
travelers. Additional details about Neverwinter: Tomb of Annihilation will be
revealed in the coming weeks on PlayNeverwinter.com and will be detailed in a
follow-up release when the expansion launches on July 25.