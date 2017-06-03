 
Out of the Blue

[Jun 03, 2017, 12:44 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Went out on the town with my buddies last night. We get together like this a few times a year, and it's always something I look forward to. This has me wondering to what degree I will be able to continue the practice after we move. We're going to be a few hours from Manhattan, and the mass transit options are limited. This has the potential to be an unsolvable problem, but I don't like that, so I'm continuing to try and scheme up a way to make it work.

Scheming Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Druid Defense.
Science: Why do dogs tilt their heads?
Media: StarCrafts Season 5 Ep 19 Lurking About.
7 Ways to Maximize Misery :(.
Bully a dog, instant karma.

