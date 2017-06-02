 
SpeedRunners Free Weekend

[Jun 02, 2017, 5:01 pm ET] - 1 Comment

To celebrate the launch of SpeedRunners for Xbox One, tinyBuild is offers a free weekend for the Windows, Linux, and macOS editions of the multiplayer running game on Steam. The game is also on sale for 34% off for the duration. Here's some hype:

SpeedRunners is a very special title for us, since it's the game that kicked off the tinyBuild publishing brand. Four years later, we've sold 1.5M copies of SpeedRunners on PC, have 10k+ reviews with an average rating of 94% on Steam, and have amassed 27k+ user-made levels in the Steam Workshop.

When we first discovered SpeedRunners at a game showcase, we were handed a controller and played for hours. Come try it for yourself and see why!

