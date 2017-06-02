SpellForce 2 Free Weekend

SpellForce 2 - Anniversary Edition presents the award-winning SpellForce saga hits: "SpellForce 2 – Shadow Wars" and the add-on "SpellForce 2 – Dragon Storm" for a spectacular game experience!



Experience the age of heroes: roleplaying action & realtime strategy in a perfect mix of genres.



Mysterious powers arise from darkness and shadow. They are threatening Eo, the world of SpellForce, already devastated by wars and sundered by intrigues. A hero, born of the legendary Shaikan and linked by a life bond with an ancient dragon now holds the fate of the world in his hands! Unite powerful heroes and armies under your banners, as only with joined forces you can combat this threatening doom! The burden of ancient blood is heavy, and it is yours to carry…