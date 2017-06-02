Blitzkrieg 3 Launches

Nival
Interactive announces
the full launch of Blitzkrieg 3
following a run
on early access for the World War II real-time strategy sequel. The
Blitzkrieg 3 website
has the links to
purchase a copy, and the announcement has all the details:
Nival releases
Blitzkrieg 3, an online World War II real-time strategy made for true admirers
of tactical mastery.
Blitzkrieg 3 features the world’s first Neural Network AI for RTS. Ruthless
machine named Boris plays at the top player’s level while not using any hidden
information about the enemy. General Boris regularly analyzes the gaming session
and makes Neural Network-based predictions of the enemy behavior. This approach
allows him to think up sophisticated counter-strategies and bring them to life.
That makes Boris tough and unpredictable, so he can amaze players over and over
again.
Game covers the main period of World War II: from the invasion of Poland in 1939
to the triumphant capture of Berlin in 1945. Each of three atmospheric campaigns
provides a unique blend of PvE, PvP and PvAI missions. In total, game features
60+ historical missions with 200+ authentic combat units. Each unit has
performance characteristics reconstructed in detail, such as fire rate, armored
capture, field of vision, and others that let players feel like real generals.
In addition to classic Skirmish 1x1, 2x2, and 3x3 modes Blitzkrieg 3 features
the unique asymmetric Assault mode, where one player attacks and the other
defends his fortifications. 20+ historical commanders with their own
specialization and favorite combat tactics combined with dynamic weather system
make every PvP and/or PvAI game even more diverse.
“Blitzkrieg 3 was created with the active participation of the player
community.”, – commented Pavel Naumenko, head of Blitzkrieg studio. – “We
strongly believe that players' contributions are invaluable and we will continue
to develop the game according to their feedback”.