Gears of War 4 Win10 Trial Next Week

Gears of War 4
website has details on a free trial for Gears of War 4 that begins a
week from today, and will run for a week (thanks Jayson). This will give both
Windows 10 and Xbox One gamers the chance to play the opening act of the game
for up to 10 hours. They explain how the trial can be upgraded to the full
version, and that all unlocks and progress will carry over if you do so,
including some special new player bonuses they've cooked up for the occasion. In
a further effort to look out for new players they also serve up some gameplay
tips. Here's word:
We also have some exciting news to share for Xbox One
and Windows 10 gamers who haven’t jumped in to the Gears of War 4 experience
yet. Beginning on June 9th and running until June 15th, we’re offering a limited
time trial version of Gears of War 4 to download for free!
During this weekend, download the Game Trial to get 10 hours of free access to
Gears of War 4 - including the full Versus and Horde experiences. Don't have
time to play this weekend? Make sure to still download the Game Trial, as your
10 free hours are valid beyond the download weekend! Here's a taste on what's on
offer for the trial:
CAMPAIGN
Experience the opening Act of the next chapter in the Gears of War saga! Battle
through past moments from the deep history of Gears of War in 'Prologue', then
enter the present day with JD Fenix - son of Marcus Fenix - with friends Kait
and Del as they set out to discover the source of a monstrous new enemy. Act 1
offers multiple hours of rich Gears of War gameplay - and if you decide to
purchase the game, you can continue the story to it's epic conclusion beyond Act
1 from right where you left off.
Destiny 2 Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer shows
off gameplay from Destiny 2, the upcoming shooter sequel. Here's word
from Bungie on the clip:
Bungie has released a standalone trailer of
Commander Zavala’s prelude that was shown during the gameplay premiere on May
18th.
On the eve of a new adventure that begins with an attack on our home, this
reintroduction to the world of Destiny asks: “What makes a Guardian a Guardian?”
In Destiny 2, new legends will rise to stand together with the heroes who have
sworn to protect humanity.