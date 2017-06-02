Gears of War 4 Win10 Trial Next Week

We also have some exciting news to share for Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers who haven’t jumped in to the Gears of War 4 experience yet. Beginning on June 9th and running until June 15th, we’re offering a limited time trial version of Gears of War 4 to download for free!



During this weekend, download the Game Trial to get 10 hours of free access to Gears of War 4 - including the full Versus and Horde experiences. Don't have time to play this weekend? Make sure to still download the Game Trial, as your 10 free hours are valid beyond the download weekend! Here's a taste on what's on offer for the trial:



CAMPAIGN

Experience the opening Act of the next chapter in the Gears of War saga! Battle through past moments from the deep history of Gears of War in 'Prologue', then enter the present day with JD Fenix - son of Marcus Fenix - with friends Kait and Del as they set out to discover the source of a monstrous new enemy. Act 1 offers multiple hours of rich Gears of War gameplay - and if you decide to purchase the game, you can continue the story to it's epic conclusion beyond Act 1 from right where you left off.