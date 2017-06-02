AereA Released

About AereA

AereA is a music themed Action RPG in which the player plays as one of Great Maestro Guido’s disciples and explores Aezir; a floating island that was broken into pieces. Their mission is to find and return the nine primordial instruments to restore balance and peace to the world. Players get to play as Wolff the Harp-Archer, Jacques the Cello-Knight, Jules the Lute-Mage and Claude the Trumpet-Gunner. Players have to find their way through all parts of the scattered islands; complete quests, solve puzzles, defeat bosses and discover the truth behind the islands.



As disciples of Great Maestro Guido’s it’s the player’s mission to find and return the nine primordial instruments to restore balance and peace in the world.



Features

Enjoy the beautiful music by Broforce composer Deon van Heerden

Lose yourself in the beautifully hand-drawn graphic style in 4K resolution

Play as 4 different musical themed characters, each with their own unique set of abilities

Fight 9 unique bosses, inspired by a specific musical instruments

Explore multiple islands with a wide variety of biomes, enemies and puzzles

Switch to local 4-player co-op to form a team with up to 3 friends at any time