AereA Released

[Jun 02, 2017, 5:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

SOEDESCO announces AereA is now available, offering a music-themed action/RPG. The Windows, macOS, and Linux versions are on Steam, and they call this a timed exclusive that will come to other platforms later this month, which is when to expect a boxed version as well as console editions. Here's a launch trailer, and here are the details:

About AereA
AereA is a music themed Action RPG in which the player plays as one of Great Maestro Guido’s disciples and explores Aezir; a floating island that was broken into pieces. Their mission is to find and return the nine primordial instruments to restore balance and peace to the world. Players get to play as Wolff the Harp-Archer, Jacques the Cello-Knight, Jules the Lute-Mage and Claude the Trumpet-Gunner. Players have to find their way through all parts of the scattered islands; complete quests, solve puzzles, defeat bosses and discover the truth behind the islands.

As disciples of Great Maestro Guido’s it’s the player’s mission to find and return the nine primordial instruments to restore balance and peace in the world.

Features

  • Enjoy the beautiful music by Broforce composer Deon van Heerden
  • Lose yourself in the beautifully hand-drawn graphic style in 4K resolution
  • Play as 4 different musical themed characters, each with their own unique set of abilities
  • Fight 9 unique bosses, inspired by a specific musical instruments
  • Explore multiple islands with a wide variety of biomes, enemies and puzzles
  • Switch to local 4-player co-op to form a team with up to 3 friends at any time

