 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer

[Jun 02, 2017, 5:01 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios offer a new E3 teaser video for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the upcoming open-world RPG we've seen described as Dungeons & Dragons without the dragons. Here's the video and here's the accompanying announcement:

To shorten the waiting time until E3, Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios are delighted to share with you a new teaser video for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, offering a panoramic view of the game’s beautiful landscapes, highly-detailed villages, and impressive castles, as well as a glance at the forces to be reckoned with.

Check out the video here https://youtu.be/JkwOtynSguA and stay tuned for more news before E3.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents' death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Direct Fee is $100
SpeedRunners Free Weekend
SpellForce 2 Free Weekend
Blitzkrieg 3 Launches
Gears of War 4 Win10 Trial Next Week
AereA Released
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer
Artifact Released
Silver on Steam
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Need for Speed Payback Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.