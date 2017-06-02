 
Artifact Released

[Jun 02, 2017, 5:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Artifact is now available for Windows on Steam, offering a puzzle/adventure game set in space, where no one can hear you sing in the shower. You can take a look in this trailer, and the game is on sale for the next week if you like what you see. Here are the details:

Woken from a hypersleep, you find yourself alone on a drifting star cruiser, light years from home. The crew has disappeared, leaving behind nothing but a few scattered records and a strange artifact that seems to hold the key to an alien civilisation. As you search the empty ship, you’ll begin to piece together the mystery of the missing crew, and perhaps a way to unlock the artifact itself.

Played out in stunning 3D environments, The Artifact is a sci-fi themed spin on the classic escape the room game. Players explore different locations, using 22nd century technology to crack codes and solving increasingly head scratching puzzles that will help decipher the mystery of the alien device, and perhaps what lies beyond...

Key Features

  • Beautiful 3D environments – explore the decks of your star cruiser, breaking open air hatches and exploring different areas…
  • Head-scratching puzzles – use logic and experimentation to figure out how to break into the alien artifact…
  • Immersive story – explore the ship for notes and documents that reveal the mystery of the missing crew. And why you’ve been left behind…

