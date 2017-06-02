Silver on Steam

Silver, a corrupt and sinister sorcerer, rules the land of Jarrah with an iron fist. He and his henchmen have abducted the village women as part of a pact with the almighty god, Apocalypse. Now, only one man can put a stop to Silver and his minions. That man is you, David, a promising young knight whose wife is among the captured. In order to succeed, you'll need to recruit allies, master your swordplay, learn the art of magic, and venture through hostile worlds teeming with Silver's corrupt followers to find 8 lost artefacts. Begin your quest, and become a hero!



Back in 1999, Silver was the European answer to JRPGs. With eye-candy in the form of pre-rendered 2D backgrounds, manga-inspired character design, and console-style gameplay, it introduced PC gamers to a new genre. This game is very unique on PC as there are only a few such titles available, so if you feel like trying a different approach to role-playing, then this is definitely worth checking out!