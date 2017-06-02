Need for Speed Payback Announced

Today Ghost Games™, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) studio, announced Need for Speed Payback, the new action driving blockbuster from one of the world’s bestselling video game franchises, hitting stores November 10th, worldwide. This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it’s no longer just about being the first to cross the finish line or racing to prove to be the best, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy.



“Need for Speed returns this year to challenge what players expect from racing games,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer. “We’re still delivering everything our fans love about the franchise – the deepest customization, an impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits – but with Need for Speed Payback, we’re bringing together all those elements in an all new blockbuster driving experience. From the story, to the different characters you can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is our vision for what action driving entertainment means today.”



Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, players will drive as three distinct characters reunited by a quest for vengeance against The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. They will take on a variety of challenges and events as Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and Jess, the Wheelman to earn the respect of the underground. Featuring the deepest customization from the series, players can truly craft a personalized and unique ride, or spend hours finding and tuning an abandoned derelict into a supercar. They can then push their cars to the limit and raise the stakes by betting on their own performance, where they can either multiply their winnings or risk losing it all.



For players that pre-order the game, they will receive the Need for Speed Payback Platinum Car Pack and get instant access to five uniquely customized and tuned iconic cars at launch, each with exclusive† Platinum Blue Tire Smoke. The Car Pack includes:

Nissan 350Z 2008

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Ford F-150 Raptor 2016

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016

For drivers who want to get the extra edge over the competition, the Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition gives players up to three days of early access to the full game, along with exclusive customization items such as the Deluxe Edition license plate and NOS color, in-game discounts, Rep bonuses, everything the Platinum Car Pack has to offer, and more.



Players can also get into the action before launch through EA Access and Origin Access, where members can play for up to 10 hours starting Thursday, November 2nd with the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trial**. Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition owners will get their three-day early access starting Tuesday, November 7th. Need for Speed Payback will be available worldwide on November 10th for Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and Origin™ for PC.



EA Access and Origin Access members receive a 10 percent discount** when they purchase a digital version of Need for Speed Payback.