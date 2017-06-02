Need for Speed Payback Announced

EA announcesNeed for Speed Payback, the next installment in what
they are calling their "action driving fantasy" series. They say this will be
released on November 10th, and they seem certain enough about the plan to also
schedule early access sessions for Deluxe Edition and Origin Access customers earlier that month. Here's
the announcement trailer,
and here's the announcement, which includes details on those early sessions and
other preorder bonuses:
Today Ghost Games™, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)
studio, announced Need for Speed Payback, the new action driving blockbuster
from one of the world’s bestselling video game franchises, hitting stores
November 10th, worldwide. This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist
missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set
pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a
gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it’s no
longer just about being the first to cross the finish line or racing to prove to
be the best, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and
playing out an action driving fantasy.
“Need for Speed returns this year to challenge what players expect from racing
games,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer. “We’re still delivering
everything our fans love about the franchise – the deepest customization, an
impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits – but with Need
for Speed Payback, we’re bringing together all those elements in an all new
blockbuster driving experience. From the story, to the different characters you
can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is
our vision for what action driving entertainment means today.”
Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, players will drive as three distinct
characters reunited by a quest for vengeance against The House, a nefarious
cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. They will take on a
variety of challenges and events as Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and
Jess, the Wheelman to earn the respect of the underground. Featuring the deepest
customization from the series, players can truly craft a personalized and unique
ride, or spend hours finding and tuning an abandoned derelict into a supercar.
They can then push their cars to the limit and raise the stakes by betting on
their own performance, where they can either multiply their winnings or risk
losing it all.
For players that pre-order the game, they will receive the Need for Speed
Payback Platinum Car Pack and get instant access to five uniquely customized and
tuned iconic cars at launch, each with exclusive† Platinum Blue Tire Smoke. The
Car Pack includes:
Nissan 350Z 2008
Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967
Dodge Charger R/T 1969
Ford F-150 Raptor 2016
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016
For drivers who want to get the extra edge over the competition, the Need for
Speed Payback Deluxe Edition gives players up to three days of early access to
the full game, along with exclusive customization items such as the Deluxe
Edition license plate and NOS color, in-game discounts, Rep bonuses, everything
the Platinum Car Pack has to offer, and more.
Players can also get into the action before launch through
EA Access and
Origin Access,
where members can play for up to 10 hours starting Thursday, November 2nd with
the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trial**. Need for Speed Payback
Deluxe Edition owners will get their three-day early access starting Tuesday,
November 7th. Need for Speed Payback will be available worldwide on November
10th for Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and Origin™ for PC.
EA Access and
Origin Access
members receive a 10 percent discount** when they purchase a digital version of
Need for Speed Payback.