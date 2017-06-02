 
Tropico Teaser

[Jun 02, 2017, 09:50 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Kalypso Media is titled Rule Again 2018, which is also the on-screen caption as the clip concludes, which appears alongside logos for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The cinematic clip seems a pretty clear indication of a new Tropico game, showing El Presidente checking his 2017 smartphone while being cooled by a 1927-style oscillating fan.

