Tropico Teaser

A new trailer from Kalypso Media is titled Rule Again 2018, which is also the on-screen caption as the clip concludes, which appears alongside logos for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The cinematic clip seems a pretty clear indication of a new Tropico game, showing El Presidente checking his 2017 smartphone while being cooled by a 1927-style oscillating fan.
