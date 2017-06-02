 
SpellForce 3 in December; Battle Chasers: Nightwar in October

[Jun 02, 2017, 09:50 am ET] - 2 Comments

Publisher THQ Nordic announces release dates for two other games besides the new ELEX date mentioned yesterday. They say SpellForce 3 will come to PCs on December 7th, offering the latest installment in this series that blends RPG and RTS gameplay. This is available for pre-purchase on GOG.com and Steam. Prior to that on October 3rd they plan to release Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a JRPG-inspired game for Windows, macOS, Linux, and consoles. This can also now be pre-purchased on GOG.com and Steam. You can keep up with these projects on the Battle Chasers website and the SpellForce 3 website. There's also a recent trailer for SpellForce 3 with a crash course on their multiplayer beta.

