SpellForce 3 in December; Battle Chasers: Nightwar in October

Publisher THQ Nordic announces release dates for two other games besides the new ELEX date mentioned yesterday . They saywill come to PCs on December 7th, offering the latest installment in this series that blends RPG and RTS gameplay. This is available for pre-purchase on GOG.com and Steam . Prior to that on October 3rd they plan to release, a JRPG-inspired game for Windows, macOS, Linux, and consoles. This can also now be pre-purchased on GOG.com and Steam . You can keep up with these projects on the Battle Chasers website and the SpellForce 3 website . There's also a recent trailer for SpellForce 3 with a crash course on their multiplayer beta.