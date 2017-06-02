Renzo Racer Early Access

Renzo Racer includes 16 comical drivers to play and 20 tracks full of twists and turns, hazardous obstacles and unexpected surprises. Plow through destructible objects, jump off ramps and watch out for scattered rocks and other hurdles. Hit the road, put the pedal to the metal, and enjoy the intense action worthy of a true racing champion.



KEY FEATURES

Fast And Furious Racing Action

16 Comical Drivers With Special Skills

20 Challenging Race Tracks

Race Karts Or Boats!

Destructible Objects

Obstacles & Surprises!