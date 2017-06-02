 
Renzo Racer Early Access

[Jun 02, 2017, 09:50 am ET] - 1 Comment

Early access to Renzo Racer is now available on Steam, offering first crack at this arcade racer for Windows, saying they are gearing up for a full release next year. This early Access Trailer shows off gameplay inspired by games such as Mario Kart, and, well, Mario Kart. Here's more on the game, which is currently 20% off:

Renzo Racer includes 16 comical drivers to play and 20 tracks full of twists and turns, hazardous obstacles and unexpected surprises. Plow through destructible objects, jump off ramps and watch out for scattered rocks and other hurdles. Hit the road, put the pedal to the metal, and enjoy the intense action worthy of a true racing champion.

KEY FEATURES

  • Fast And Furious Racing Action
  • 16 Comical Drivers With Special Skills
  • 20 Challenging Race Tracks
  • Race Karts Or Boats!
  • Destructible Objects
  • Obstacles & Surprises!

