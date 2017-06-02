 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Fringe Wars Announced

[Jun 02, 2017, 09:49 am ET] - Post a Comment

Oasis Games announces Fringe Wars, a Larry Niven-free sci-fi MOBA that is planned to launch on Steam early access by the end of this year. This trailer accompanies the news, showing off third-person shooter gameplay. Here are the first details on what to expect:

Oasis Games, the award-winning developer and publisher, is pleased to announce Fringe Wars: an all-new sci-fi action multiplayer MOBA game coming to the PC. The game is currently in late alpha and will be heading to PC on Steam's early access in Q4 2017.

"We are very excited to announce Fringe Wars," said Oasis Games. "As big sci-fi fans, we are looking to create a fantastic game world for players to immerse themselves in. Fringe Wars takes 5v5 combat and blends tactics and fast paced action together to create a game that, we hope, fans of multiplayer games will fall in love with."

As captains of mercenary ships, players must wage war for the highest bidder on the fringe: a region of space heavily fought over for its wealth of resources and strategic importance. Fringe Wars puts players in direct command of massive capital starships and pits them in 5v5 tactical MOBA warfare.

Fringe Wars allows players to choose from a variety of ships each with its own unique stats, loadout, abilities and role. As captains earn fame and fortune in the fringe, they are able to heavily customize their ships in a variety of ways. Each ship has various modules that can be swapped out with other purchasable equipment such as weapons and shields. Captains can also visually customize their ships in detail.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Need for Speed Payback Announced
Tropico Teaser
SpellForce 3 in December; Battle Chasers: Nightwar in October
Renzo Racer Early Access
Fringe Wars Announced
FORM for VIVE
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
TEKKEN 7 Released
Malthael Coming to Heroes of the Storm
Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.