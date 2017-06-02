Fringe Wars Announced

Oasis Games, the award-winning developer and publisher, is pleased to announce Fringe Wars: an all-new sci-fi action multiplayer MOBA game coming to the PC. The game is currently in late alpha and will be heading to PC on Steam's early access in Q4 2017.



"We are very excited to announce Fringe Wars," said Oasis Games. "As big sci-fi fans, we are looking to create a fantastic game world for players to immerse themselves in. Fringe Wars takes 5v5 combat and blends tactics and fast paced action together to create a game that, we hope, fans of multiplayer games will fall in love with."



As captains of mercenary ships, players must wage war for the highest bidder on the fringe: a region of space heavily fought over for its wealth of resources and strategic importance. Fringe Wars puts players in direct command of massive capital starships and pits them in 5v5 tactical MOBA warfare.



Fringe Wars allows players to choose from a variety of ships each with its own unique stats, loadout, abilities and role. As captains earn fame and fortune in the fringe, they are able to heavily customize their ships in a variety of ways. Each ship has various modules that can be swapped out with other purchasable equipment such as weapons and shields. Captains can also visually customize their ships in detail.