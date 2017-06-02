Fringe Wars Announced

Oasis Games announces Fringe Wars, a Larry Niven-free sci-fi MOBA that is
planned to launch on Steam early access by the end of this year.
This trailer
accompanies the news, showing off third-person shooter gameplay. Here are the
first details on what to expect:
Oasis Games, the award-winning developer and publisher, is pleased to
announce Fringe Wars: an all-new sci-fi action multiplayer MOBA game coming to
the PC. The game is currently in late alpha and will be heading to PC on Steam's
early access in Q4 2017.
"We are very excited to announce Fringe Wars," said Oasis Games. "As big
sci-fi fans, we are looking to create a fantastic game world for players to
immerse themselves in. Fringe Wars takes 5v5 combat and blends tactics and fast
paced action together to create a game that, we hope, fans of multiplayer games
will fall in love with."
As captains of mercenary ships, players must wage war for the highest bidder
on the fringe: a region of space heavily fought over for its wealth of resources
and strategic importance. Fringe Wars puts players in direct command of massive
capital starships and pits them in 5v5 tactical MOBA warfare.
Fringe Wars allows players to choose from a variety of ships each with its
own unique stats, loadout, abilities and role. As captains earn fame and fortune
in the fringe, they are able to heavily customize their ships in a variety of
ways. Each ship has various modules that can be swapped out with other
purchasable equipment such as weapons and shields. Captains can also visually
customize their ships in detail.