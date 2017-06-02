FORM for VIVE

Discover the inner dreams, fears and hopes of the human mind as independent video game developer Charm Games today launches psychedelic, virtual reality puzzle game FORM on HTC Vive for $19.99. To celebrate release, FORM is available for a 25 percent discount until June 8th. In addition, FORM will release on Oculus Touch this summer and on PlayStation VR in early 2018.



Set in a remote Alaskan research facility, players guide Dr. Devin Eli, a brilliant physicist with superhuman powers of geometric visualization, on a VR journey to uncover the secrets behind a recently discovered ancient artifact, The Obelisk. As Dr. Eli, players solve stimulating puzzles and explore surreal environments built from Dr. Eli’s memories, dreams and fears.



In FORM players assemble puzzle pieces, unlock doors and open rifts to alternative realities. While advancing through the game, puzzles and environments become more complex and intertwined, accessing the deeper and more distant recesses of Dr. Eli’s mind. By solving these puzzles and “unlocking” the constraints of Dr. Eli’s mind, players will ascend through progressively higher levels of consciousness to discover a path toward Dr. Eli’s true destiny.



“FORM is driven by the game’s robust narrative that makes people think more than just how to solve complex puzzles,” said Alan Jernigan, Co-founder of Charm Games. “Story is often an afterthought in VR so we brought it to the forefront in FORM for an even greater emotional experience. However, FORM is still a game at its core so we’ve intertwined our narrative between challenging and, more importantly, entertaining puzzles that we’re sure VR gamers will enjoy.”