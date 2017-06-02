FORM for VIVE

Charm Games announces the release of FORM, a VR puzzle game for the HTC VIVE.
A launch trailer shows
off the game's trippy style, and the announcement has more details, including
word to expect this to come to Oculus Rift this summer:
Discover the
inner dreams, fears and hopes of the human mind as independent video game
developer Charm Games today launches
psychedelic, virtual reality puzzle game FORM on HTC Vive for $19.99.
To celebrate release, FORM is available for a 25 percent discount until June
8th. In addition, FORM will release on Oculus Touch this summer and on
PlayStation VR in early 2018.
Set in a remote Alaskan research facility, players guide Dr. Devin Eli, a
brilliant physicist with superhuman powers of geometric visualization, on a VR
journey to uncover the secrets behind a recently discovered ancient artifact,
The Obelisk. As Dr. Eli, players solve stimulating puzzles and explore surreal
environments built from Dr. Eli’s memories, dreams and fears.
In FORM players assemble puzzle pieces, unlock doors and open rifts to
alternative realities. While advancing through the game, puzzles and
environments become more complex and intertwined, accessing the deeper and more
distant recesses of Dr. Eli’s mind. By solving these puzzles and “unlocking” the
constraints of Dr. Eli’s mind, players will ascend through progressively higher
levels of consciousness to discover a path toward Dr. Eli’s true destiny.
“FORM is driven by the game’s robust narrative that makes people think more than
just how to solve complex puzzles,” said Alan Jernigan, Co-founder of Charm
Games. “Story is often an afterthought in VR so we brought it to the forefront
in FORM for an even greater emotional experience. However, FORM is still a game
at its core so we’ve intertwined our narrative between challenging and, more
importantly, entertaining puzzles that we’re sure VR gamers will enjoy.”