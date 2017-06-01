 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

TEKKEN 7 Released

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Sprechen sie TEKKEN? Steam News announces that TEKKEN 7 is now available for Windows on Steam, offering the latest installment in the fighting series. Here's a features trailer, and here is the official description of the game:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.

Expand your fighter's journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
TEKKEN 7 Released
Malthael Coming to Heroes of the Storm
Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics
Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC This Month
Unknown Fate This Fall
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf This Month
They Are Billions Announced
Secret World Legends Combat Video
Company of Heroes Steam Workshop Support
Hacktag Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.