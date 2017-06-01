Malthael Coming to Heroes of the Storm

|
Malthael is the next hero coming to Heroes of the Storm. The aspect of death from Diablo III will be an assassin in Blizzard's MOBA. They don't say when he will be released, and there's no video for him yet, but they offered an outline of all his abilities on this page. Here's the overview:
