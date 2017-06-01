Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics

The launch of the Rise of the Necromancer pack draws ever closer, nephalem, and today we have a special treat in store: the global reveal of the introduction campaign cinematic for the Necromancer class!



The Rise of the Necromancer pack will include several new cosmetics, two additional stash tabs, two additional character slots, and, of course, the Necromancer class itself. This pack will be arriving alongside all the new content in Patch 2.6.0.



Stay tuned, Sanctuary. More news is on the horizon!