Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics

A Diablo III update on the upcoming Rise of the Necromancer pack, saying this draws ever closer. They specify this will arrive alongside a new version 2.6.0 patch, though they don't yet have a set release date for that. They also offer two different versions of a cinematic Necromancer trailer, one for the female version of the character, and the other for the male Necromancer. Here are the accompanying details:
