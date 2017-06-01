 
Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - 4 Comments

A Diablo III update on the upcoming Rise of the Necromancer pack, saying this draws ever closer. They specify this will arrive alongside a new version 2.6.0 patch, though they don't yet have a set release date for that. They also offer two different versions of a cinematic Necromancer trailer, one for the female version of the character, and the other for the male Necromancer. Here are the accompanying details:

The launch of the Rise of the Necromancer pack draws ever closer, nephalem, and today we have a special treat in store: the global reveal of the introduction campaign cinematic for the Necromancer class!

The Rise of the Necromancer pack will include several new cosmetics, two additional stash tabs, two additional character slots, and, of course, the Necromancer class itself. This pack will be arriving alongside all the new content in Patch 2.6.0.

Stay tuned, Sanctuary. More news is on the horizon!

