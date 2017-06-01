Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC This Month

|
Paradox Interactive announces plans to release DLC for both Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV on June 14th, taking the unusual step of offering a discount on a duo-pack of the pair, event though they are for different games. They offer this video to introduce the Third World pack for Europa Universalis IV and this video does the same for the Death or Dishonor pack for Hearts of Iron IV. Here's the plan:
