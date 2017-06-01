 
Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC This Month

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive announces plans to release DLC for both Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV on June 14th, taking the unusual step of offering a discount on a duo-pack of the pair, event though they are for different games. They offer this video to introduce the Third World pack for Europa Universalis IV and this video does the same for the Death or Dishonor pack for Hearts of Iron IV. Here's the plan:

Third Rome expands the governmental, military, and diplomatic opportunities for the Russian empire. The pack includes new ranks of Russian governments that give Tsars the power to claim states, powerful streltsy mercenary units that excel in combat at the cost of the empire’s stability, and new interactions with the Orthodox Patriarchate. These changes give Russian players more ways to maintain control over their sprawling territory using a mix of military might, political touch, and religious conviction.

Death or Dishonor introduces new National Focus trees and gameplay options for the countries caught between the Nazi and Soviet war machines - Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia. In addition, Death or Dishonor adds new diplomatic and puppet interactions, new music and gameplay art, and additional national interactions to change the course of history.

Both DLCs will be accompanied by free patches that bring broader updates to the base versions of Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV.

