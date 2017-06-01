Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf This Month

Spring has arrived and the zombie horde has invaded the local fairways and putting greens of Willamette, Colorado. On June 20, get ready to flip zombies the birdie in Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf, releasing for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.



With oversized golf balls and customizable clubs, players will drive long and hard down the fairways of Willamette in search of the perfect putt. Grab your golf loving friends for 4-player co-op or go solo on the zombie infested course. But watch your score – you definitely don’t want to bogey on this course!