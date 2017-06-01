 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf This Month

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

CapCom Unity announces that Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf is coming on June 20th as part of the Dead Rising 4 Season Pass or as an separate purchase. Here's word on the chance to use your putter on a golf ball rather than a zombie's skull:

Spring has arrived and the zombie horde has invaded the local fairways and putting greens of Willamette, Colorado. On June 20, get ready to flip zombies the birdie in Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf, releasing for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.

With oversized golf balls and customizable clubs, players will drive long and hard down the fairways of Willamette in search of the perfect putt. Grab your golf loving friends for 4-player co-op or go solo on the zombie infested course. But watch your score – you definitely don’t want to bogey on this course!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
TEKKEN 7 Released
Malthael Coming to Heroes of the Storm
Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics
Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC This Month
Unknown Fate This Fall
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf This Month
They Are Billions Announced
Secret World Legends Combat Video
Company of Heroes Steam Workshop Support
Hacktag Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.