They Are Billions Announced

Numantian Games announces They Are Billions, a strategy game set during one of those zombie apocalypses that break out so often these days. This takes the concept into a Steampunk/Victorian setting, so perhaps the outbreak is caused by experiments with electricity. And while you don't actually encounter the billions of undead from the title, word is the game will feature thousands of zombies on screen at once. The game's Steam page is online, as is the official website, which offers this trailer with a look at what to expect. Here's word:
