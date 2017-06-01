 
Secret World Legends Combat Video

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Funcom offers a new video to show off the revamped combat system in Secret World Legends that players will get to experience later this month when this reboot of The Secret World relaunches as a free-to-play MMOG. Word is: "Secret World Legends promises to shake the foundations of the 2012 MMO as it introduces a newly designed progression system, improved visuals, a sharpened focus on the player’s journey through the world and story, as well as a revamped action combat system." Secret Worlds Legends is set to launch on June 26th, but there's also still time to get in on the beta by signing up on the official website. Here's a bit more on the new combat system:

Today Funcom is excited to release a new video where lead developers explain just how different combat will feel in Secret World Legends. In addition to moving from traditional MMO tab-targeting to a more action-inspired reticule mode, each of Secret World Legends’ nine weapons features entirely new and unique mechanics that are sure to keep even the most experienced players on their toes.

