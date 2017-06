Secret World Legends Combat Video

Today Funcom is excited to release a new video where lead developers explain just how different combat will feel in Secret World Legends. In addition to moving from traditional MMO tab-targeting to a more action-inspired reticule mode, each of Secret World Legends’ nine weapons features entirely new and unique mechanics that are sure to keep even the most experienced players on their toes.

