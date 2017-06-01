Secret World Legends Combat Video

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Funcom offers a new video to show off the revamped combat system in Secret World Legends that players will get to experience later this month when this reboot of The Secret World relaunches as a free-to-play MMOG. Word is: "Secret World Legends promises to shake the foundations of the 2012 MMO as it introduces a newly designed progression system, improved visuals, a sharpened focus on the player’s journey through the world and story, as well as a revamped action combat system." Secret Worlds Legends is set to launch on June 26th, but there's also still time to get in on the beta by signing up on the official website. Here's a bit more on the new combat system:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 June 2017, 23:30.
Chatbear Announcements.