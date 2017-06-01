Company of Heroes Steam Workshop Support

Relic announces a few Company of Heroes
news items to celebrate the 10th
anniversary of the RTS game, though the game's birthday actually passed
seven-plus months ago. The game now offers full workshop support
on Steam
,
the launch of a new mod series, and a sale on the whole franchise. Here's the
news:
Real-time strategy classic Company of Heroes continues to mark 10
years in the trenches with a celebration of its dedicated fan base. The game's
community has played an integral part in its enduring appeal through the
submission of incredible user-generated content and innovative mods.
Today, Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. are delighted to recognize the
ongoing dedication of these players with a raft of activity across the
franchise:
- Company of Heroes has been updated with Steam
Workshop capabilities and in-game Workshop hub allowing users to play, share
and manage their subscriptions to custom scenarios. This update includes
Steam Trading Cards to entice completionists everywhere!
-
The Eastern Front mod
– bringing the two original factions from Company of Heroes 2 (the Soviet
Army and the German Ostheer) into the original Company of Heroes – is now
available on Steam. This rounds out a selection of total conversions already
available including the
Far East War, the
Great War and
Europe at War.
- Until 10AM PDT, June 5th, all Company of Heroes
and Company of Heroes 2 games and expansions will be 75% off and all Company
of Heroes 2 paid-DLC and in-game store items will be 66% off.
"Company of Heroes players are still blowing us away with their creativity
and support," said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic. "We count
ourselves very lucky to see the energy we put into building this game given
right back to us by the players."