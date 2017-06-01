 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Company of Heroes Steam Workshop Support

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Relic announces a few Company of Heroes news items to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the RTS game, though the game's birthday actually passed seven-plus months ago. The game now offers full workshop support on Steam, the launch of a new mod series, and a sale on the whole franchise. Here's the news:

Real-time strategy classic Company of Heroes continues to mark 10 years in the trenches with a celebration of its dedicated fan base. The game's community has played an integral part in its enduring appeal through the submission of incredible user-generated content and innovative mods.

Today, Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. are delighted to recognize the ongoing dedication of these players with a raft of activity across the franchise:

  • Company of Heroes has been updated with Steam Workshop capabilities and in-game Workshop hub allowing users to play, share and manage their subscriptions to custom scenarios. This update includes Steam Trading Cards to entice completionists everywhere!
  • The Eastern Front mod – bringing the two original factions from Company of Heroes 2 (the Soviet Army and the German Ostheer) into the original Company of Heroes – is now available on Steam. This rounds out a selection of total conversions already available including the Far East War, the Great War and Europe at War.
  • Until 10AM PDT, June 5th, all Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes 2 games and expansions will be 75% off and all Company of Heroes 2 paid-DLC and in-game store items will be 66% off.

"Company of Heroes players are still blowing us away with their creativity and support," said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic. "We count ourselves very lucky to see the energy we put into building this game given right back to us by the players."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
TEKKEN 7 Released
Malthael Coming to Heroes of the Storm
Diablo III Necromancer Cinematics
Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC This Month
Unknown Fate This Fall
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf This Month
They Are Billions Announced
Secret World Legends Combat Video
Company of Heroes Steam Workshop Support
Hacktag Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.