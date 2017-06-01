Company of Heroes Steam Workshop Support

Real-time strategy classic Company of Heroes continues to mark 10 years in the trenches with a celebration of its dedicated fan base. The game's community has played an integral part in its enduring appeal through the submission of incredible user-generated content and innovative mods.



Today, Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Ltd. are delighted to recognize the ongoing dedication of these players with a raft of activity across the franchise:

Company of Heroes has been updated with Steam Workshop capabilities and in-game Workshop hub allowing users to play, share and manage their subscriptions to custom scenarios. This update includes Steam Trading Cards to entice completionists everywhere!

The Eastern Front mod – bringing the two original factions from Company of Heroes 2 (the Soviet Army and the German Ostheer) into the original Company of Heroes – is now available on Steam. This rounds out a selection of total conversions already available including the Far East War , the Great War and Europe at War .

Until 10AM PDT, June 5th, all Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes 2 games and expansions will be 75% off and all Company of Heroes 2 paid-DLC and in-game store items will be 66% off.

"Company of Heroes players are still blowing us away with their creativity and support," said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic. "We count ourselves very lucky to see the energy we put into building this game given right back to us by the players."