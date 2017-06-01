 
Hacktag Early Access

[Jun 01, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Hacktag is now available on Steam, and the co-op stealth game carries a 25% launch discount for the next week. Developer Piece of Cake Studios offers this trailer with a look at gameplay, and provides the following description of the game and their goals for early access:

The Early Access version of Hacktag allows players to experience the core mechanics of the game both online and locally with a split screen mode. The experience system (with both passive and active skills) and some customization options are also already implemented. This first released version features 9 playable levels and the studio has plans to add more maps on a weekly basis. In the future, players can expect an upgrade to an infinity of levels thanks to a level generation system based on their feedback. The fans will be able to contribute to the final phase of the game’s development to really make a difference.

