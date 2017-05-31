 
Overwatch Horizon Lunar Colony Map on the PTR

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces a new beta version of Overwatch is available for testing on the PTR for their first-person shooter. They offer instructions on how owners of the game can participate in testing, as well as patch notes. The patch includes the new Oni Genji and Officer D.Va legendary skins; a load of balance changes; and Horizon Lunar Colony, the new assault map set on the moon, where no one can hear you say GG EZ. Here's a new trailer showing off the new map, and here's a description:

Built as a first step towards humanity's renewed exploration of space, the Horizon Lunar Colony’s goal was to examine the effects of prolonged extraterrestrial habitation—on human and ape alike. The scientists’ research proved incredibly promising...until, suddenly, all contact and communications with the base were lost.

