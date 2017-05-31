Overwatch Horizon Lunar Colony Map on the PTR

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Blizzard announces a new beta version of Overwatch is available for testing on the PTR for their first-person shooter. They offer instructions on how owners of the game can participate in testing, as well as patch notes. The patch includes the new Oni Genji and Officer D.Va legendary skins; a load of balance changes; and Horizon Lunar Colony, the new assault map set on the moon, where no one can hear you say GG EZ. Here's a new trailer showing off the new map, and here's a description:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 May 2017, 23:04.
Chatbear Announcements.