Tokyo 42 Released

Tokyo 42 is a hyper-stylish isometric open-world shooter. Framed for a murder you didn't commit, you'll delve into a world of assassins, deadly corporate intrigue and...tactical cats.



Spin the camera to see every angle of this beautifully hand-crafted micro Tokyo, as you discover a huge range of weapons, secrets and stories.



Skilful shooting, bullet physics, sneaky stealth and crowd simulation all play a role in this ultra-colourful kinetic frenzy.



A single player open-world story mode and a host of multiplayer modes await in this unique and critically acclaimed action masterpiece.