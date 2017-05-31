 
Tokyo 42 Released

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Tokyo 42 is now available on Steam, offering an open-world isometric shooter that lives up to their description by looking "hyper-stylish." If you want to see if you agree, you can check out this launch trailer. Here's the pitch:

Tokyo 42 is a hyper-stylish isometric open-world shooter. Framed for a murder you didn't commit, you'll delve into a world of assassins, deadly corporate intrigue and...tactical cats.

Spin the camera to see every angle of this beautifully hand-crafted micro Tokyo, as you discover a huge range of weapons, secrets and stories.

Skilful shooting, bullet physics, sneaky stealth and crowd simulation all play a role in this ultra-colourful kinetic frenzy.

A single player open-world story mode and a host of multiplayer modes await in this unique and critically acclaimed action masterpiece.

