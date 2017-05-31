 
The Elder Scrolls: Legends Launches

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News announces the release of The Elder Scrolls: Legends on Steam for Windows and macOS, which seems to indicate the beta for the free-to-play card game is over. They promise everyone who tries this out before June 14th five free card packs. Here the description of the game:

PLAY ON YOUR OWN
Story mode provides hours of solo gameplay in which you’ll earn new Legends cards, decks, and packs. Or draft a deck from scratch and battle a series of computer opponents.

PLAY AGAINST OTHERS
Test your decks against friends, challenge online opponents in ranked play, or draft a deck from scratch and battle other players who have done the same.

PICK YOUR BATTLES
Legends gameplay features a divided battlefield with “lanes” that deepen your strategy options.

LEVEL UP!
You can upgrade certain cards in Legends by winning games with decks that contain them. Level up your cards to improve your decks, give you more flexibility, and tailor them to your play style.

