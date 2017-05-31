The Elder Scrolls: Legends Launches

PLAY ON YOUR OWN

Story mode provides hours of solo gameplay in which you’ll earn new Legends cards, decks, and packs. Or draft a deck from scratch and battle a series of computer opponents.



PLAY AGAINST OTHERS

Test your decks against friends, challenge online opponents in ranked play, or draft a deck from scratch and battle other players who have done the same.



PICK YOUR BATTLES

Legends gameplay features a divided battlefield with “lanes” that deepen your strategy options.



LEVEL UP!

You can upgrade certain cards in Legends by winning games with decks that contain them. Level up your cards to improve your decks, give you more flexibility, and tailor them to your play style.