Call of Duty: Black Ops III Multiplayer DLC Trial Pack

Black Ops 3 PC: Starting May 30 for 30 days

Play all MP DLC for FREE 2XP on MP DLC you own 2XP on ALL MP maps for Season Pass owners

For 30 days, all Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Starter Pack owners will get to enjoy all of the Multiplayer Maps from all four DLC Packs for FREE.



During the 30 day trial, DLC1 and DLC2 owners will receive 2XP rewards each time they play on Multiplayer maps they own. Season Pass and Digital Deluxe owners will receive 2XP rewards on every MP match!