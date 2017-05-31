 
The Long Journey Home Begins

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Long Journey Home is now available on Steam, offering a Windows simulation/RPG set in space, where no one can hear you ask when are you going to get tired of this Alien joke. For a look, check out the release trailer, and for help with the game, this post points the way to their Discord channel and some tutorial videos. Here are some details:

It was supposed to be a short test run - a quick flight to Alpha Centauri and back. But when mankind’s first experimental jump drive goes wrong, a misfit crew finds itself trapped on the wrong side of the universe - alone, injured, falling apart. The only way back… is through.

Explore an endlessly shifting universe. Form alliances with strange aliens, from the noble Wolphax Knights to cruel-minded Ilitza slaver empire. Harness your crew’s skills in everything from research to archeology to diplomacy. Learn the laws of an often hostile universe, and make tough decisions that may change it forever. Do whatever it takes to get back to Earth.

The Long Journey Home combines the endless freedom of space with a new open questing system that always leaves you in command. Deliver the stranded Glukkt to his homeworld as he asks, or to your new slaver friends? Attempt to make allies with everyone, or pin your hopes on the tougher races, and hope they never turn on you? Jump by jump, make hard decisions and live with the consequences, in a universe that is never the same twice.

