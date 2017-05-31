The Long Journey Home Begins

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Long Journey Home is now available on Steam, offering a Windows simulation/RPG set in space, where no one can hear you ask when are you going to get tired of this Alien joke. For a look, check out the release trailer, and for help with the game, this post points the way to their Discord channel and some tutorial videos. Here are some details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 May 2017, 23:05.
Chatbear Announcements.