Hover: Revolt of Gamers Released

Hover: Revolt of Gamers is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, with the
console editions of the parkour game expected later this year. Details on the
game including where to pick up a copy can be found on
the official website. You can get a look at
the action in the PC
launch trailer which will is set to the soothing soundtrack from Jet Set
Radio composer Hideki Naganuma. They say the launch version includes doubles the
game content of the Early Access version, and offer the following details on the
game:
Hover: Revolt of Gamers offers an unique experience based on a
fast-paced gameplay yet without violence, guns or blood. It’s all about
“Parkouring” an incredible city, high speed racing, mega jumps, tricks and
combos in a wide futuristic open world.
Hover takes you to ECP17, also called Hover City, a high-tech city built on a
distant planet where the Great Admin established a strong dictatorship and
banned any kind of entertainment.
Players are in charge of a team of young rebels, the Gamers, equipped with
high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed. They roam the city to fight
against the new anti-leisure laws, sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and
find a way to put an end to the oppression.
Hover’s buildings offer breathtaking vertical playgrounds where you will have to
prove your value. Deride the security forces, rise up to many challenges,
assemble the best possible, upgrade your gear and experience the adrenaline of
speed and height.
Hover : Revolt of Gamers is both a single and multiplayer experience. At any
time you can switch from offline to online mode and join your friends or players
from around the world. You can progress through the adventure by cooperating or
play against them. Hover : Revolt of Gamers is a community-driven game offering
many tools to players to create missions or mini games.