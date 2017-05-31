 
Hover: Revolt of Gamers Released

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET]

Hover: Revolt of Gamers is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, with the console editions of the parkour game expected later this year. Details on the game including where to pick up a copy can be found on the official website. You can get a look at the action in the PC launch trailer which will is set to the soothing soundtrack from Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma. They say the launch version includes doubles the game content of the Early Access version, and offer the following details on the game:

Hover: Revolt of Gamers offers an unique experience based on a fast-paced gameplay yet without violence, guns or blood. It’s all about “Parkouring” an incredible city, high speed racing, mega jumps, tricks and combos in a wide futuristic open world.
Launch trailer - Music Track from OST by Hideki Naganuma, Jet Set Radio composer

Hover takes you to ECP17, also called Hover City, a high-tech city built on a distant planet where the Great Admin established a strong dictatorship and banned any kind of entertainment.

Players are in charge of a team of young rebels, the Gamers, equipped with high-tech gears allowing amazing jumps and speed. They roam the city to fight against the new anti-leisure laws, sabotage the propaganda, help citizens, and find a way to put an end to the oppression.

Hover’s buildings offer breathtaking vertical playgrounds where you will have to prove your value. Deride the security forces, rise up to many challenges, assemble the best possible, upgrade your gear and experience the adrenaline of speed and height.

Hover : Revolt of Gamers is both a single and multiplayer experience. At any time you can switch from offline to online mode and join your friends or players from around the world. You can progress through the adventure by cooperating or play against them. Hover : Revolt of Gamers is a community-driven game offering many tools to players to create missions or mini games.

