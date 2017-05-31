 
Sir! The Hollywood Roast Released

[May 31, 2017, 8:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Sir! The Hollywood Roast for Windows and OS X, a spinoff of Oh…Sir!! The Insult Simulator, making insult sims an improbable genre. Here's a trailer, and here's word:

The boys & girls are back, and they look better than ever! Oh…Sir! The Hollywood roast is a brand new spinoff to the surprise indie hit 0f 2016, Oh…Sir!! The Insult Simulator. This time around we’re taking tinsel town down a few notches, whilst classing up the joint. Play as one of many famous, but for legal purposes, slightly different pop culture icons and verbally spar with other Hollywood elitists using a deep battle system

Verbally joust by yourself or take you verbal skills on a global PR tour and battle friends and family from anywhere in the world.

